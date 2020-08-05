Advertisement

Sarpy County approves One and Six Year Road Program

Road construction
Road construction(WRDW)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Sarpy County Board of Commissioner voted Tuesday to approve the CONNECTSarpy One and Six Year Road Project Program that will improve transportation over the next several years.

“This is the most aggressive and visionary road program that Sarpy County has embarked on during my time on the County Board and maybe ever,” said Sarpy County Board Chairman Don Kelly. “I’m proud to be part of this much-needed effort because it will drastically enhance our network of roads in a fiscally responsible, well-planned way.”

There will be 75 projects that will improve road safety, replace bridges, and encourage economic growth, according to the release.

Only the projects within the first year have been approved and the entire program is $220 million spread throughout six years.

Details for the program can be found here.

Millard South High School seeks food, hygiene donations for district families

Updated: 13 hours ago
The call went out Tuesday night -- Millard South High School needs donations as it begins welcoming families to orientation.

News

