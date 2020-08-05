Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Lingering showers exit leading to a slightly warmer day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Morning showers and a few storms will continue to diminish as they move east. Lingering rain is possible as late as 10am but there likely won’t be much left by then. Partly cloudy skies are expected the rest of the day as we warm a little bit more than yesterday. Highs in the lower 80s with slightly higher dew points will make it feel a bit more likely summer.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

A few more showers and storms are possible again tonight but those will be more likely north of I-80. Chances are at 30% and those could easily linger into Thursday morning as well. Then we’ll once again see the clouds clear a bit leading to highs in the mid 80s by the afternoon.

Friday will be a little warmer yet with highs in the upper 80s and a little more humidity. This leads us into the weekend with highs in the 90s likely. Higher dew points will make it more humid and make it feel like 100 to 105 at times in the afternoon both Saturday and Sunday. The heat likely continues into early next week.

