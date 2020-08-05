Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Lingering showers exit leading to a slightly warmer day

By Rusty Lord
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Morning showers and a few storms will continue to diminish as they move east. Lingering rain is possible as late as 10am but there likely won’t be much left by then. Partly cloudy skies are expected the rest of the day as we warm a little bit more than yesterday. Highs in the lower 80s with slightly higher dew points will make it feel a bit more likely summer.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

A few more showers and storms are possible again tonight but those will be more likely north of I-80. Chances are at 30% and those could easily linger into Thursday morning as well. Then we’ll once again see the clouds clear a bit leading to highs in the mid 80s by the afternoon.

Friday will be a little warmer yet with highs in the upper 80s and a little more humidity. This leads us into the weekend with highs in the 90s likely. Higher dew points will make it more humid and make it feel like 100 to 105 at times in the afternoon both Saturday and Sunday. The heat likely continues into early next week.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Lingering morning showers will exit leaving us with a warmer and a little more humid day

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Spotty rain chance with below-average temperatures again Wednesday

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
Temperatures should drop into the upper-50s and lower-60s by early Wednesday morning, with a few isolated showers possible. More clouds will be around throughout the day Wednesday, with highs back in the upper-70s and lower-80s.

Weather

Another beautiful evening

Updated: 12 hours ago
Another beautiful evening with comfortable temperatures and low humidity. A slight chance for a few showers overnight or early Wednesday.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - More cool & comfortable weather but the heat and humidity returns soon.

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:24 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
Cool and comfortable before the humidity returns later this week.

Latest News

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:51 AM CDT
Another cool morning will translate into another beautiful August day!

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Beautiful August weather continues for Tuesday

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
Beautiful weather this evening, and we get at least one more fantastic day before summer heat starts to return.

Weather

Beautiful August weather continues for Tuesday

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:24 PM CDT
Beautiful weather this evening, and we get at least one more fantastic day before summer heat starts to return.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Incredibly cool weather to start the day, the week and the month!

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 5:33 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
The day and the week starts with temps in the 50s! This incredibly pleasant weather is something we get to enjoy for a few days this week.

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:50 AM CDT
A cool if not chilly start to the day and the week is what will greet you out the door this morning.

Forecast

Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Cool night ahead, with a pleasant start to the workweek!

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT
|
By Mallory Schnell
Most of us stay dry and very pleasant this evening, with overnight lows dropping down into the 50s! Clouds and winds will gradually decrease. Below-normal temperatures stick with us for the start of the upcoming workweek, with highs in the mid to upper-70s Monday and Tuesday!