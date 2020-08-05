Pedestrian hit near 40th and Cuming Tuesday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police, as well as medics, were called to 40th and Cuming streets early Tuesday morning for a pedestrian involved in a crash.

According to authorities on the scene, a pedestrian was standing in the middle of the crosswalk going east on Cuming when they were struck.

The driver cooperated with authorities.

There were no serious injuries reported.

