Advertisement

Pedestrian hit near 40th and Cuming Tuesday morning

Pedestrian hit near 40th and Cuming streets Tuesday, August 5, 2020.
Pedestrian hit near 40th and Cuming streets Tuesday, August 5, 2020.(WOWT)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police, as well as medics, were called to 40th and Cuming streets early Tuesday morning for a pedestrian involved in a crash.

According to authorities on the scene, a pedestrian was standing in the middle of the crosswalk going east on Cuming when they were struck.

The driver cooperated with authorities.

There were no serious injuries reported.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sarpy County approves One and Six Year Road Program

Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Sarpy County Board of Commissioner voted Tuesday to approve the CONNECTSarpy One and Six Year Road Project Program that will improve transportation over the next several years.

News

Fire crews respond to house fire possibly caused by lightening strike

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Investigators say a lightning strike may have sparked a house fire overnight.

News

New COVID-19 testing site opens in West Omaha

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Ashly Richardson
It's located near 125th and West Center Road.

National

How Arizona senate candidates are reaching voters during COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

I-480 SB back open after big rig crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Clay Ostarly
A semi-truck is blocking all lanes from the Kennedy Freeway northbound to I-80 westbound and partially blocking the I-480 southbound ramp.

News

Florida moving company refuses to refund Nebraska Air Force family

Updated: 13 hours ago
A military transfer required a quick move for a Nebraska family. But delays in communication caused concern over the mover they hired.

News

Omaha Public Schools meets ahead of reopenings

Updated: 13 hours ago
A final, urgent plea came Tuesday night from teachers and parents in the Omaha Public Schools District.

News

COVID-19 numbers for Nebraska, Iowa Aug. 4, 2020

Updated: 13 hours ago
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Millard South High School seeks food, hygiene donations for district families

Updated: 13 hours ago
The call went out Tuesday night -- Millard South High School needs donations as it begins welcoming families to orientation.

News

Millard South High School seeks food, hygiene donations for district families

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Alex McLoon
The call went out Tuesday night -- Millard South High School needs donations as it begins welcoming families to orientation.