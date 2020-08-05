New COVID-19 testing site opens in West Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -There’s a new COVID-19 testing site in Omaha. It’s located near 125th and West Center Road.

This is just one of two new Test Nebraska sites in West Omaha.

The other one is located in the parking lot of Oakview mall.

Officials with the Visiting Nurse Association say the sites are needed in the area.

“We are the two most western locations, really up to this point, there hasn’t been much testing available out west. I think with folks going back to school and with an increase in COVID numbers within the community, we want to provide every opportunity,” says Carole Patrick, VNA Vice President of Development

The testing site will be open every Tuesday and Wednesday from eight in the morning until noon.

