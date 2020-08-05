Advertisement

Nebraska releases 2020 football schedule; starting season at Rutgers

BIG Ten releases 2020 schedule
BIG Ten releases 2020 schedule(Big Ten network)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Big Ten released its 10-game conference-only football schedule beginning as early as Labor Day weekend but cautioned there is no certainty games will be played.

The Big Ten had announced a month ago it would shorten the season and eliminate non-conference games because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the revised schedule, teams will play conference opponents they originally were set to meet and will have one additional cross-division game.

The regular season starts the weekend of Sept. 5 and runs through Nov. 21. Nov. 28 is a uniform open date. The 10 games would be played over at least 12 weeks, with each team having two open dates, for a total of three. If necessary, makeup games can be played during bye weeks.

If the coronavirus situation dictates, the season could start Sept. 12, 19 or 26.

The Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis remains scheduled for Dec. 5 but could moved as late as Dec. 19.

The conference will allow teams to begin preseason practices Friday, or earlier if a team’s season begins before Sept. 5.

Rutgers, Michigan State and Northwestern have shut down voluntary workouts because of COVID-19 outbreaks.

Here’s a look at the Husker football schedule for this season:

Sept 5: Rutgers (away)

Sept 12: Illinois (home)

Sept 19: Wisconsin (home)

Sept 26: Iowa (away)

Oct 3: Minnesota (home)

Oct 10: Ohio State ((away)

Oct 17: Bye

Oct 24: Northwestern (away)

Oct 31: Penn State (home)

Nov 7: Bye

Nov 14: Purdue (away)

Nov 21: Michigan State (home)

Dec 5: Big Ten Championship (Indianapolis)

University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green and Athletic Director Bill Moos released the following statement on Wednesday’s announcement:

“We welcome these important steps forward for fall football from the Big Ten. There has been a tremendous amount of consultation and hard work to get to this point. It was a team effort with valuable input from the Big Ten Conference staff, University chancellors and presidents, head coaches and athletic directors to develop a football schedule that prioritizes divisional games and provides some needed flexibility.

“The top priority remains to conduct a football season in the safest and healthiest manner possible for everyone involved. There are still many steps ahead before we can take the field in September, beginning with opening preseason camp later this week. But there is no question this is an exciting day at Nebraska. Our players and coaching staff now have a schedule in front of them, and Husker fans can see how the 2020 season will unfold.

“Our next task is finalizing many of the details and protocols for football game days at Memorial Stadium in 2020. We will be announcing those details very soon after consultation with state and local officials. We want to especially thank Dr. Chris Kratochvil of UNMC for his work leading the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases. He has been immensely helpful in helping to guide the conference forward.

“Nebraska is getting closer to seeing our beloved Huskers take the field. We, and all of Husker Nation, very much look forward to our first away game on September 5 at Rutgers and our first home game the following week against Illinois.”

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said while the Conference remains hopeful for a September 2020 start in all fall sports, including football, issuing a schedule does not guarantee that competition will occur.

He said our country is navigating unprecedented times and throughout all decisions, the health and safety of our students, student-athletes, and everyone associated with our Big Ten university communities remains our primary focus as we work with our institutions to provide a healthy and productive learning environment that includes intercollegiate athletic competition.

CLICK HERE FOR THE BIG TEN'S FULL ANNOUNCEMENT

“In making this announcement, the Conference acknowledges that there is much work to be done on our campuses, in our communities and across the country to gain control of a virus that continues to spread at an alarming rate,” the conference said in a statement. “While the Conference remains hopeful for a September 2020 start in all fall sports, including football, issuing a schedule does not guarantee that competition will occur. While our strategy is to continue planning for all fall sports, if the virus continues to spread among our students despite our many preventative measures, including testing and quarantine protocols, we are also prepared to delay or cancel competition pursuant to local and state public health orders or the recommendations of our medical experts.”

The conference also released its medical policies and protocols for all sports on testing requirements, and quarantine and isolation. Testing will be managed by a third-party laboratory to ensure consistency across the conference.

Testing frequency will be based on the level of contact risk within each sport and is required for athletes, coaches and staff depending upon exposure to the athletes.

Sports that have a high risk of contact will have a minimum of two tests per week during the competitive season. All other sports will have a minimum of one test per week.

“Our institutions are committed to taking the necessary measures to facilitate a safe return to campus for our students this fall,” said Northwestern president Morton Schapiro, chairman of the Big Ten Council of Presidents/Chancellors. “Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have prioritized the health and safety of our students. Their welfare is paramount and remains at the forefront of all of our decisions.”

Copyright 2020 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Big Ten football season set to begin on Labor Day weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Under the revised schedule, teams will play conference opponents they originally were set to meet and will have one additional cross-division game.

Nebraska

Big Ten: Fall sports schedules to be conference-only

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 3:28 PM CDT
|
By Gina Dvorak
The Big Ten Conference on Thursday announced that fall sports schedules would be limited to others in the conference, should games be allowed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nebraska

Nebraska MBB officially adds Elijah Wood

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 2:18 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
The Nebraska men's basketball team announced a new addition to their roster on Wednesday. Elijah Wood, a 6'6" guard, reclassified from the 2021 class where he was going to attend Hargrave Military Academy to the 2020 class and will join the Huskers.

Nebraska

Gatorade Player of the Year Max Anderson Headed to Huskers

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 6:36 PM CDT
|
By Ross Jernstrom
Max Anderson was ready to become an Aggie, but now he will be a Husker. The Millard West senior was recently named the Gatorade Nebraska High School Player of the Year. Anderson was ready to go to Texas A&M, but due to a number of of junior and seniors returning to campus this fall, left Anderson out. WOWT Sports Director Ross Jernstrom talked with Anderson about his decision to become a Husker.

Latest News

Nebraska

Husker Recruit Wins Junior State Match Play Title

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 9:46 PM CDT
It was a breakthrough win for York's Reed Malleck at the 31st Nebraska Junior Match Play Championship at Oakland Golf Club on Friday, as he defeated Omaha's Josh Kramer, 3 and 1, in the Final.

Nebraska

Husker Aaron Palensky signs with New York Yankees

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 3:58 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
Papillion-La Vista South grad and Nebraska outfielder Aaron Polansky has signed a contract with the New York Yankees. Polansky told WOWT he felt that signing with the Yankees gave him his best opportunity to move up through the minor league system, grow as a play and eventually complete his dream of making it to the major leagues.

Nebraska

Head Coach Scott Frost Approves of New Mini-Camps

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 10:08 PM CDT
|
By 6 Sports
The NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee on Thursday finalized its recommendation for preseason mini-camps for college football teams. Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost approves of the additional practice time before the 2020 season.

Nebraska

Head Coach Scott Frost Makes Changes on Offense

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT
|
By 6 Sports
Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost is tweaking his offensive line. He announced on Tuesday, that senior Matt Farniok will moved to right guard this fall.

Nebraska

Coach Scott Frost Encourages Players to Speak Out

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 8:35 PM CDT
Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost has no problem with his players speaking out on racial issues. Coach Frost held a "Zoom" news conference with reporters on Tuesday.

Nebraska

Head Coach Scott Frost on Impact of Coronavirus Pandemic

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 6:01 PM CDT
|
By 6 Sports
Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost met with the media on Tuesday for the first time since March, when the coronavirus pandemic shutdown all sports.