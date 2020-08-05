Advertisement

Nebraska Humane Society warns of Rabies risk following puppy death

(KGWN)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Humane Society is reminding everyone how easily pets can be exposed to the Rabies virus following the death of a puppy who got ahold of a bat.

The puppy was playing in the family backyard when it came in contact with a bat. The puppy began showing symptoms of Rabies and although the puppy was vaccinated, not enough time had passed for it to be effective.

The puppy was euthanized following a decision made between the vet and the owner.

NHS reminds everyone to stay up-to-date on pet’s rabies vaccinations and that if you do find a bat, do not approach it. If a bat needs to be removed from the area, contact NHS immediately.

Bat season is from late August until mid-September. During this time, bats may try to enter homes for warmth.

According to the release, very few bats test positive for Rabies virus but the risk is taken seriously.

The CDC says the following instances are high risk for rabies exposure:

1. Finding a bat in the same room where a person was asleep.

2. Finding a bat in the same room with an unattended child.

3. Finding a bat in the same room with a person who is unable to communicate, such as a person who is inebriated or has difficulty communicating.

4. A person (or pet animal) having been bitten by a bat, or otherwise having physical contact of any kind with a bat without the use of personal protective equipment.

5. Potential for body fluid transfers between bats and other pet animals or humans.

For more information contact the Nebraska Humane Society at 402-444-7800.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Preview of $500 million Crossroads Mall development

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Mayor Jean Stothert is making an announcement about development in Omaha at a news conference scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Coronavirus

Wednesday Aug. 5 COVID-19 update: 79 new cases, 1 death in Douglas County

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

National

Sen. Rick Scott on coronavirus testing bill

Updated: 55 minutes ago

National

Sen. Rick Scott talks about Tampa event with President Trump

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Omaha mayor announces developers for Crossroads Mall property

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Mayor Jean Stothert will be making an announcement during a news conference planned for 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

News

Nebraska advances new 2nd trimester abortion restrictions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A proposal to outlaw a second-trimester abortion procedure has cleared a major hurdle in the Nebraska Legislature, a signal that it could pass in the final days of this year’s session.

News

FULL VIDEO: Gov. Pete Ricketts update

Updated: 2 hours ago
Gov. Pete Ricketts is holding a news conference Wednesday morning, Aug. 5, 2020, in Lincoln.

News

Iowa governor to sign order restoring felon voting rights

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she will sign an executive order granting convicted felons the right to vote, ending Iowa’s place as the only remaining state to broadly deny voting rights to felons.

News

Papillion lemonade stand adds new item to shop amid pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Leigh Waldman
It’s a summertime staple that allows kids to flex their entrepreneurial skills; lemonade stands. Every summer, JD Lightfoot takes to the street corner and sets up his stand.

Nebraska

Nebraska releases 2020 football schedule; starting season at Rutgers

Updated: 3 hours ago
Each team will play 10 conference-only games starting the weekend before Labor Day and ending the weekend before Thanksgiving.