Nebraska Humane Society warns of Rabies risk following puppy death

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Humane Society is reminding everyone how easily pets can be exposed to the Rabies virus following the death of a puppy who got ahold of a bat.

The puppy was playing in the family backyard when it came in contact with a bat. The puppy began showing symptoms of Rabies and although the puppy was vaccinated, not enough time had passed for it to be effective.

The puppy was euthanized following a decision made between the vet and the owner.

NHS reminds everyone to stay up-to-date on pet’s rabies vaccinations and that if you do find a bat, do not approach it. If a bat needs to be removed from the area, contact NHS immediately.

Bat season is from late August until mid-September. During this time, bats may try to enter homes for warmth.

According to the release, very few bats test positive for Rabies virus but the risk is taken seriously.

The CDC says the following instances are high risk for rabies exposure:

1. Finding a bat in the same room where a person was asleep.

2. Finding a bat in the same room with an unattended child.

3. Finding a bat in the same room with a person who is unable to communicate, such as a person who is inebriated or has difficulty communicating.

4. A person (or pet animal) having been bitten by a bat, or otherwise having physical contact of any kind with a bat without the use of personal protective equipment.

5. Potential for body fluid transfers between bats and other pet animals or humans.

For more information contact the Nebraska Humane Society at 402-444-7800.

