Millard South High School seeks food, hygiene donations for district families

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The call went out Tuesday night -- Millard South High School needs donations as it begins welcoming families to orientation.

The coronavirus forced the school to empty its “Patriots Care Pantry” last semester and it’s something students and their families rely on for food and hygiene products.

“We’re doing ‘Cram the Van,’ which supports our Patriots Care Pantry,” said Steve Throne, Millard South assistant principal and activities director.

Throne says this is the fourth year patriots past and present have collected food and hygiene items for a new school year.

This year it’s more important than ever.

“Last spring we had to clean out our pantry, some of that stuff would have went bad,” he said.

The pandemic forced the student council to empty out the pantry but the goods did not go to waste.

“We bagged up all of our goods and donated them to Millard food sites across our district,” Throne said. " Those were distributed to our families in need. We noticed that last spring, there was a large need with a pandemic and loss of jobs.”

The need is growing. Students and parents can bring more items during orientation Wednesday to the van outside Millard South.

“Anything that could help people create a meal -- canned goods, as far as vegetables go. But a lot of the need is also shampoos and feminine products,” Throne said.

Deodorants, toothbrushes, toothpastes and other hygiene items will go a long way for the community’s students and their families.

“Every Friday, students can go up to the pantry and pick up stuff for the weekend. And so it’s been very valuable to our families and it’s a need and we’ve seen that become a larger need every year,” Throne said.

You can donate if you’re at the school for orientation or just feel the need to pitch in.

Members of the student council will be at the school from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Millard South says a former Millard South family -- who wished to remain anonymous -- is donating $2,000 which the student council will use to buy more items.

Donations of cash or checks are also accepted.

