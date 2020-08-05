Advertisement

Florida moving company refuses to refund Nebraska Air Force family

By Mike McKnight
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 9:42 PM CDT
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - A military transfer required a quick move for a Nebraska family. But delays in communication caused concern over the mover they hired.

After the Air Force transferred her husband thousands of miles away, Courtney Watkins needed to scramble neighbors.

“Military families have to help each other out, especially in a pinch,” one neighbor said.

Courtney paid Moving Pro Logistics in Florida nearly $1,600 to do the job, but later canceled claiming a lack of communication.

“It took me more than 100 phone calls to be able to get in contact with someone finally,” she said.

Moving Pro Logistics’ Mike Wallace said, “Dude, it’s a customer service issue. We have 180 pickups this week. We’re having technical difficulties with our office. We don’t even have a staff in the office. We have bigger things going on than Courtney Watkins’ move.”

With a closing fast approaching, Courtney’s realtor called the moving company to try to iron out the dispute and hopefully move along the moving process.

“I’m calling on behalf of Courtney Watkins. I’m her realtor and I didn’t get anywhere past that until they hung up on me,” Carolina Williams said.

Courtney demanded the movers refund her deposit.

“They’ve been very dodgy. They’ve been giving me the run-around, customer service told me I’m throwing a temper tantrum,” Courtney said.

“She’s been very patient and very reasonable. She just wants confirmation,” one of Courtney’s neighbors said.

The mover requires a cancellation email within 48 hours of signing the contract and says, “it doesn’t say that in the paperwork that she’s entitled to a refund if I don’t answer the phone.”

“It made me nervous and a bunch of red flags -- it didn’t happen until the last 48 hours before my move was supposed to be picked up,” Courtney said.

Relatives using a rental truck are moving the Air Force wife with neighbors lifting her spirits.

A complaint has been filed with the federal trade commission that regulates movers operating across state lines.

The customer used her debit rather than a credit card so getting money back on a disputed charge may be more difficult.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Teachers stock up on different sets of supplies for classrooms in 2020

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Emily Dwire
When schools closed down in March because of the Coronavirus Amy Cullum thought her teacher supplies store, Apples and More, was going to close for good. But in recent weeks, as teachers get ready to head back to their classrooms, business has been good.

News

Omaha woman’s graduation party postponed after contractor leaves mess

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mike McKnight
A high school graduation party had to be postponed but not because of coronavirus. A contractor not only didn’t finish a patio project on time, but he left a big mess.

News

Gov. Pete Ricketts Q&A

Updated: 4 hours ago
Gov. Pete Ricketts answers questions during a news conference Wednesday morning, Aug. 5, 2020, in Lincoln.

Coronavirus

Douglas County Jail battles COVID-19 spread

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Roger Hamer
The coronavirus pandemic is moving through the Douglas County Jail impacting both staff and inmates. The latest numbers released by the corrections department shows that nearly 100 people have been infected since the pandemic began.

News

Year-round school discusses COVID-19 challenges --6:30PM

Updated: 4 hours ago
As most students return to class next week, teachers, administrators, and parents don’t quite know what to expect.

Latest News

News

Douglas County jail works to keep people safe--6:30PM

Updated: 4 hours ago
The coronavirus pandemic is moving through the Douglas County Jail impacting both staff and inmates.

News

Omaha elementary school reflects on returning back to school amid pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Cecelia Jenkins
Nelson Mandela is a year-round school, and about half of their students returned to class in July to finish out their term.

News

COVID-19 test site on verge of shutting down in South Omaha

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tara Campbell
Omaha’s hardest hit community is on the verge of losing its Covid-19 test site. Upwards of 300 people a day are being tested at the 50th and G streets test site in South Omaha; and unless some quick action is taken it will soon end.

National

Full Interview: Peter Navarro

Updated: 5 hours ago

National

Sen. Sherrod Brown on President Trump's upcoming visit to Ohio

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Crossroads to redevelop-- 5PM

Updated: 5 hours ago
Mayor Jean Stothert announced a development agreement for the Crossroads Mall property during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.