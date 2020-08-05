Fire crews respond to house fire possibly caused by lightening strike

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Investigators say a lightning strike may have sparked a house fire overnight.

Omaha, Bennington, and Irvington firefighters scrambled to the home near 161st and Sunflower streets a little after 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters who live nearby were alerted when they heard a loud boom.

They sprayed the fire with water and were able to put it out quickly. Damage is contained to the roof, but officials say no one will be able to stay in the house until the roof is replaced.

Fortunately, there are no injuries to report.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.