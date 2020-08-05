Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - Beautiful this evening, stray storm overnight

By David Koeller
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few morning showers brought much needed rain to the metro to start the day, leaving some clouds lingering through midday. Sunshine finally returning this afternoon giving us a beautiful evening. Temperatures will remain in the upper 70s through sunset with a brisk south breeze. Temperatures will cool back into the 60s overnight, with lows in the middle 60s for the metro. Clouds will thicken back up overnight with a few isolated showers or storms possible late, mainly to the north of the I-80 corridor.

A stray shower or storm may linger through early Thursday morning, most areas will be dry by 9am. Clouds may linger again through midday, but more sun is expected for the afternoon along with warmer conditions. High temperatures should push into the middle 80s along with a little more humidity. The heat index may approach 90 by evening.

Heat and humidity will continue build in for Friday and the weekend. Highs on Friday climb a little more into the upper 80s with a heat index in the low 90s. Saturday and Sunday will likely be the hottest days, with highs in the middle 90s possible, and the heat index climbing into the 100 to 105 degree range. A few storms chances creep into the forecast Sunday night and linger into at least Wednesday. Chances are low, with limited coverage so a widespread soaking isn’t anticipated at this time. However the clouds and rain chances will help to drop temperatures back into the upper 80s to around 90.

