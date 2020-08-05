Advertisement

Creighton and Coronavirus

Greg McDermott shares his thoughts as the program enters yet another uncertain time, after they were the last team to play last season.
Greg McDermott shares his thoughts as the program enters yet another uncertain time, after they were the last team to play last season.
By Joe Nugent
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There are more question than answers, many more. Regardless Greg McDermott feels his team with it’s experience is in position to handle what lies ahead, whatever that might be.

With the announcements over the weekend that both Damien Jefferson and Denzel Mahoney will return, the Bluejays will have depth and experience.

There is the possibility the college basketball season takes on a look similar to football where the schools plan to only play a conference schedule. McDermott says a team with veteran experience is in a better position to navigate that challenge than say a team with a couple freshman and transfers in the rotation who have not played a game.

School will start in less than two weeks and it is still unknown when the basketball team will reunite for the first time since mid-march.

Also this would be one bad year to not play the non-conference part of the schedule. The Bluejays are scheduled to head to Lawrence, Kansas on December 3rd to visit the Jayhawks. A game that many are looking forward to seeing.

