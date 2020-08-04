Tuesday Aug. 4 COVID-19 update: 130 new cases in Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

130 new cases in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 130 new cases of COVID-19. That brings the total to 10,723 since the outbreak began in March.

The total number of deaths remains at 134. DCHD has confirmed 7,074 recoveries.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily.

