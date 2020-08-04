Tuesday Aug. 4 COVID-19 update: 130 new cases in Douglas County
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.
130 new cases in Douglas County
The Douglas County Health Department has reported 130 new cases of COVID-19. That brings the total to 10,723 since the outbreak began in March.
The total number of deaths remains at 134. DCHD has confirmed 7,074 recoveries.
