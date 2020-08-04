Rusty’s Morning Forecast - More cool & comfortable weather but the heat and humidity returns soon.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Even cooler weather is out there to start the day. Morning lows in the 50s for most even have a few 40s sprinkled in, especially in Iowa. That chilly air has produced some patchy fog for some but it will burn off quickly after sunrise. High reach the upper 70s with comfortable humidity levels and partly cloudy skies this afternoon.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

A few showers are possible overnight tonight but nothing significant or beneficial is expected. They could linger into Wednesday morning with partly cloudy skies expected the rest of the day. Highs again Wednesday will struggle to hit 80 degrees but there will be a little more humidity. A few more showers or storms are possible late Wednesday into Thursday morning as well.

Heat and humidity slowly return the rest of the week with highs in the mid 80s Thursday and upper 80s Friday. 90s return by the weekend. We’ll be right back into the summer heat before you know it so enjoy this cooler weather.

