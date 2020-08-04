Papillion-La Vista mother creates group for remote learners

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - School for the Papillion La Vista School District starts one week from today. While classrooms are open for students, some parents are choosing to keep their kids learning remotely because of health concerns.

One mother is organizing a group aimed at supporting remote learning families.

“It takes a village to raise a child, that statement means more today than it has in modern history. This group is for families who have chosen remote learning in The Papillion La Vista School District,” said Ysa Love- Rowland.

As school gears up and some parents are deciding they'd rather their kids learn from home, Ysa Love- Rowland is reflecting on this past spring.

“My kids were going stir crazy,” she said.

She has three girls, Mattie is 9, Kynslee 12, and Heather is 14.

“While the school district is doing a great job of either allowing families to either remote learn or go in person, there’s certain things I think the community can come together and work on,” said Love-Rowland.

So, she did just that. Yse took to social media with an idea.

"Reply under the pod number or grade group that your child is in, please put the child name and grade number that the child is in only. One child per reply."

Her dream was to create small groups of children categorized by grade who could get together weekly to help each other learn and have social interaction.

She was expecting a handful of responses.

“So, when people really started responding, I realized this is actually something that the community really needs,” said Yse.

That’s when the Papillion La Vista Village group was formed. While it’s still in its early stages and Yse is still coming up with ideas.

"Something like soccer, something where the kids don't have to be in close contact."

She thinks the growing group is going to play a key role in keeping kids inside and outside of the classroom healthy - while letting them have the needed social time.

There are some who say, "if you're getting kids together anyway - why not just send them to school?"

But Yse says it's a numbers game.

“If I give you two cups - you have 6 dice in one cup, 20 dice in another cup and I say if you dump this out and you roll a two - that’s the number of infected people. And they roll it and you dump it out, which group has a higher probability of having more two’s,” she said.

For now, the group is just open to students in Papillion La Vista and Bellevue.

For families in other areas, Yse encourages other parents to take charge and create similar groups in their communities.

