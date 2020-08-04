Advertisement

Omaha’s Reign Lounge denied license by NE liquor commission

(WOWT)
By Michael Bell
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Liquor Commission on Tuesday denied the license to sell alcohol for Reign Ultra Lounge in the Florence neighborhood of Omaha, citing “way too many issues for police, surrounding businesses and the neighborhood,” according to Omaha City Councilman Pete Festersen.

In 2019, the Omaha City Council told the bar’s owner, James Overton, he must reapply for the establishment’s liquor license with the state.

Residents of the area complained to the council that Reign Lounge was a “bad neighbor,” while the Omaha Police Department shared a number of incidents and complaints centered on the business.

Which included the 2018 murder of Sgt. Kyle LeFlore.

Attempts to contact Overton for this article were unsuccessful as of press time.

Festersen told 6 News, “I’m pleased the liquor commission agreed with the city council’s vote to deny the liquor license. It has been a long-time problem for the neighborhood and surrounding businesses and it has consumed way too many police resources.”

