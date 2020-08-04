Advertisement

Omaha Public Schools meets ahead of reopenings

Omaha Public Schools is having its last board meeting before schools reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Omaha Public Schools is having its last board meeting before schools reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic.(Lileana Pearson / WOWT)
By Lileana Pearson
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Schools board is meeting Tuesday night — its last meeting before school resumes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The teacher’s union has expressed concerns about returning to in-person classes, even on a Family 3/2 schedule, amid the pandemic. Omaha-area teachers held a rally in Memorial Park on Monday to call attention to OPS teachers’ desire to see total remote learning in spite of the district’s planned safety protocols.

With OPS students returning to school after five months, the district says it is focused on safety and education.

The subject of face masks was also part of Tuesday night’s discussion, with OPS board member Amanda Ryan calling out the governor for pushing back on local mask mandates. She said schools learning should be fully remote because enough isn’t being done to protect the community from COVID-19.

Fellow board member Ben Pearlman echoed her sentiments, saying the threat of lawsuits and withholding CARES Act money only hurts the state, and Omaha.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cass County Fair begins Wednesday

Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Cass County Fair begins Wednesday but not without some adjustments to keep everyone safe during the pandemic.

News

Omaha’s Reign Lounge denied license by NE liquor commission

Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Nebraska Liquor Commission on Tuesday denied the license to sell alcohol for Reign Ultra Lounge in the Florence neighborhood of Omaha.

News

Council Bluffs School District trains custodians on new safety measures

Updated: 3 hours ago
By the end of the month, 9,000 students in Council Bluffs will return to the classroom for the first time since mid-March.

News

Reign Lounge denied liquor license

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Nebraska Liquor Commission on Tuesday denied the license to sell alcohol for Reign Ultra Lounge in the Florence neighborhood of Omaha.

Latest News

News

Iowa Gov. Reynolds warns schools against remote learning

Updated: 3 hours ago
Gov. Kim Reynolds had scathing words Tuesday for schools prepared to defy the state’s order that 50% of classes be conducted in person.

News

Keeping Douglas County courts safe from COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners heard from a judge Tuesday about how to spend some of the $166 million it received in CARES Act money.

News

Cass County Fair begins Wednesday with pandemic precautions

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tara Campbell
The Cass County Fair begins Wednesday but not without some adjustments to keep everyone safe during the pandemic.

News

Omaha Crime Stoppers searches for arson suspect caught on video

Updated: 3 hours ago
Omaha Crime Stoppers posted a video on Facebook looking for a suspect involved in a fire on the same night as a protests on 72nd and Dodge.

News

Papillion-La Vista mother creates group for remote learners

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Leigh Waldman
School for the Papillion La Vista School District starts one week from today. While classrooms are open for students, some parents are choosing to keep their kids learning remotely because of health concerns.

News

Cass County Fair begins Wednesday with COVID-19 changes

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Cass County Fair begins Wednesday but not without some adjustments to keep everyone safe during the pandemic.