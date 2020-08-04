Omaha Public Schools meets ahead of reopenings

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Schools board is meeting Tuesday night — its last meeting before school resumes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The teacher’s union has expressed concerns about returning to in-person classes, even on a Family 3/2 schedule, amid the pandemic. Omaha-area teachers held a rally in Memorial Park on Monday to call attention to OPS teachers’ desire to see total remote learning in spite of the district’s planned safety protocols.

With OPS students returning to school after five months, the district says it is focused on safety and education.

The subject of face masks was also part of Tuesday night’s discussion, with OPS board member Amanda Ryan calling out the governor for pushing back on local mask mandates. She said schools learning should be fully remote because enough isn’t being done to protect the community from COVID-19.

Fellow board member Ben Pearlman echoed her sentiments, saying the threat of lawsuits and withholding CARES Act money only hurts the state, and Omaha.

