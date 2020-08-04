Omaha Crime Stoppers searches for arson suspect caught on video

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Crime Stoppers posted a video on Facebook looking for a suspect involved in a fire on the same night as a protests on 72nd and Dodge.

It is unknown if the two events are related.

The video shows an individual pouring combustible liquid at the back door of Scooters at 77th and Cass streets.

According to the post, the suspect is described as being between 5′3″ and 5′8″, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, a white t-shirt, and dark pants. The shoes are possibly white and a darker color.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

