Omaha Crime Stoppers searches for arson suspect caught on video

Omaha Crime Stoppers is looking for this man involved in an Arson at a Scooter's coffee shop.(Omaha Crime Stoppers)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Crime Stoppers posted a video on Facebook looking for a suspect involved in a fire on the same night as a protests on 72nd and Dodge.

It is unknown if the two events are related.

The video shows an individual pouring combustible liquid at the back door of Scooters at 77th and Cass streets.

According to the post, the suspect is described as being between 5′3″ and 5′8″, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, a white t-shirt, and dark pants. The shoes are possibly white and a darker color.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

The video below shows an Individual pouring a combustible liquid at the back door of Scooters at 7772 Cass Street, ignites the liquid and then runs into the tree line to the north east side of the building. The protests at 72nd and Dodge had occurred on this same night. Suspect description: Height approximated at 5'3" to 5"8" Wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, with lighter colored drawstrings White t-shirt underneath the dark colored hooded sweatshirt Dark pants Shoes are possible white and a darker color Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers anonymously at 402-444-STOP (7867) or at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or at www.p3tips.com or you can also contact the Arson Hotline at 402-444-FIRE or 402-444-3473

Posted by Omaha Crime Stoppers on Tuesday, August 4, 2020

