Douglas County commissioners discuss CARES Act funds distribution

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Board of Commissioners is talking about the distribution of its CARES Act funds at its meeting Tuesday morning.

Watch the meeting live on the Douglas County website.

Mayor Jean Stothert has been calling for the county to distribute the CARES Act funds in order to assist with Omaha’s $56 million budget deficit.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.