David’s Evening Forecast - Spotty rain chance with below-average temperatures again Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was yet another cool and crisp start to the day, with temperatures dropping into the upper-40s and lower-50s Tuesday morning. Our average low this time of year in Omaha is 66°. The coldest August 4th morning on record was set in 1974 with a low of 44°.

Dry air and sunshine warmed Omaha into the mid-70s by lunchtime, with highs topping out in the 70s for most of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. Omaha warmed near the 80° mark.

Lows tonight won’t be quite as fall-like as the past two nights, but still nice enough to keep the windows open! Temperatures should drop into the upper-50s and lower-60s by early Wednesday morning, with a few isolated showers possible.

More clouds will be around throughout the day Wednesday, with highs back in the upper-70s and lower-80s. Another chance for a few isolated showers and storms arrives late Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Temperatures will start to climb Thursday, with highs back in the mid-80s – pretty typical for this time of year. Upper-80s move in Friday, with 90s returning for the weekend!

In addition to the increasing temperatures, the humidity will be on the rise as well. Therefore, heat indices in the triple digits are possible this weekend into early next week. Just a reminder that summer isn’t over!

