Council Bluffs School District trains custodians on new safety measures

By the end of the month, 9,000 students in Council Bluffs will return to the classroom for the first time since mid- March.
By Ashly Richardson
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Custodians at Thomas Jefferson High School in Council Bluffs are hard at work preparing for the start of a new school year, but-- this year is unlike any other. There’s new equipment to help sanitize the entire school in an effort to fight Coronavirus.

”We are taking lots of steps. We have those layers of protection that we are putting into place to help stop the spread in our schools. Our schools will be clean and what we will expect is that everybody does their part to help stop that spread when we start our school year on August 24th,” says Diane Ostrowski, Communications Director

The district added 16 electrostatic sprayers. Custodians will use them to disinfect during the overnight hours before students and staff even step foot in the school for the day.

" We now have plenty of electrostatic sprayers to cover all of our schools and they are just the high tech way to clean our facilities in a very quick way,” says Ostrowski.

Throughout the day, all high-touch areas will be the main focus for custodians.

”As kids are walking around the schools they’ll see custodians in the hallways wiping down the doorknobs, wiping down the restroom areas so that we know as we travel about our school day that we will be safe to touch,” says Ostrowski.

The staff has been hard at work coming up with new ideas like these desk dividers to keep kids safe when they can’t distance from one another.

”Since last Spring when the Coronavirus first appeared in our community and we shut down the school on March 16th. Our custodial staff has been amazing. They’ve been hard at it making sure that they knew how to best clean our schools,” says Ostrowski.

