Advertisement

Cass County Fair begins Wednesday with pandemic precautions

By Tara Campbell
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEEPING WATER, Neb. (WOWT) - The Cass County Fair begins Wednesday but not without some adjustments to keep everyone safe during the pandemic.

There are still hamburgers, chips, and 4-H kids with their animals -- there’s just a lot less of it all.

“Normally, there would be a lot of hustle and bustle. There’d be more smells, more sounds, and lights. So it’s a little different having it quieter,” said 4-H Extension Educator Lauren Stohlmann.

Working with the Cass County Health Department, 4-H leaders made a big push to give the fair a go.

“We’re calling it a ‘modified fair’ or a ‘socially distanced fair.’ Those are the words we’re using,” Stohlmann said.

No rides nor parades this year, and a different schedule for the roughly 200 members of 4-H who will pass through the fairgrounds this week.

“Typically, we have a couple of shows going on at a time, but what we’ve done for this week is to make sure we have one show at a time. Making sure that one will be wrapping up at the same time we start another one,” Stohlmann said.

They say it’s important for the kids to get a chance to show off their hard work.

“It means so much because we’ve been working really hard this summer,” said Samantha Hall.

Ribbons are still being presented and smiles are on a lot of faces.

“Some of the stuff we haven’t been able to get out as much, so it means a lot that this is still going on,” Samantha said.

Her mom said it’s been a long haul for her daughter and all children who have spent time alone during the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Omaha Crime Stoppers searches for arson suspect caught on video

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Omaha Crime Stoppers posted a video on Facebook looking for a suspect involved in a fire on the same night as a protests on 72nd and Dodge.

News

Papillion-La Vista mother creates group for remote learners

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Leigh Waldman
School for the Papillion La Vista School District starts one week from today. While classrooms are open for students, some parents are choosing to keep their kids learning remotely because of health concerns.

News

Cass County Fair begins Wednesday with COVID-19 changes

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cass County Fair begins Wednesday but not without some adjustments to keep everyone safe during the pandemic.

News

Student's mother creates group to support remote learning

Updated: 1 hour ago
School for the Papillion La Vista School District starts one week from today.

Latest News

News

Gov. Kim Reynolds spars with media during news conference

Updated: 1 hour ago
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds takes questions following her update on the state's COVID-19 response Tuesday morning, Aug. 4, 2020.

News

Omaha’s Reign Lounge denied license by NE liquor commission

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell
The Nebraska Liquor Commission on Tuesday denied the license to sell alcohol for Reign Ultra Lounge in the Florence neighborhood

News

Reynolds remarks on 'partially informed' news stories

Updated: 2 hours ago
Gov. Kim Reynolds gave comments about what she called "partially informed" news reports during the state's COVID-19 update Tuesday morning, Aug. 4, 2020.

News

Reynolds updates Iowa COVID-19 data

Updated: 2 hours ago
Gov. Kim Reynolds talks about the state's COVID-19 data during a news conference Tuesday morning, Aug. 4, 2020.

National

EXCLUSIVE: One on One with President Trump

Updated: 3 hours ago

National

Cal Cunningham reacts to deadly hurricane's impact on N.C.

Updated: 3 hours ago