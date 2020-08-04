Cass County Fair begins Wednesday with pandemic precautions

WEEPING WATER, Neb. (WOWT) - The Cass County Fair begins Wednesday but not without some adjustments to keep everyone safe during the pandemic.

There are still hamburgers, chips, and 4-H kids with their animals -- there’s just a lot less of it all.

“Normally, there would be a lot of hustle and bustle. There’d be more smells, more sounds, and lights. So it’s a little different having it quieter,” said 4-H Extension Educator Lauren Stohlmann.

Working with the Cass County Health Department, 4-H leaders made a big push to give the fair a go.

“We’re calling it a ‘modified fair’ or a ‘socially distanced fair.’ Those are the words we’re using,” Stohlmann said.

No rides nor parades this year, and a different schedule for the roughly 200 members of 4-H who will pass through the fairgrounds this week.

“Typically, we have a couple of shows going on at a time, but what we’ve done for this week is to make sure we have one show at a time. Making sure that one will be wrapping up at the same time we start another one,” Stohlmann said.

They say it’s important for the kids to get a chance to show off their hard work.

“It means so much because we’ve been working really hard this summer,” said Samantha Hall.

Ribbons are still being presented and smiles are on a lot of faces.

“Some of the stuff we haven’t been able to get out as much, so it means a lot that this is still going on,” Samantha said.

Her mom said it’s been a long haul for her daughter and all children who have spent time alone during the pandemic.

