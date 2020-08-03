Westside Schools partner with Children’s Hospital for a safe return to school

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Students will return to Westside Public Schools August 18th.

“Teachers care so much about their kids. Administrators care so much about theses students. We have been asked to provide them guidelines on how they can make it through this too, but keep their kids safe and learning,” Megan Connelly, Vice President of Community Pediatrics & Child Health at Children’s Hospital said.

The district has partnered with Children’s Hospital and Medical Center to advise nursing staff and educators what to if a child presents symptoms of Covid-19.

Staff are given instructions on how to isolate a symptomatic student. They will contact the hospital’s covid nursing hotline for a screening. Then if a student is at risk additional steps will be taken.

“Then we will proceed with a virtual visit with a Children’s medical provider. So they will have a tele-health visit or a virtual visit right from the school office, Connelly explained.

Westide Schools has 14 health assistants along with a middle and high school nurse. There are also two elementary school nurses. They will rotate between buildings as needed.

Other school districts are also working with their nursing staff as a new school year approaches.

Omaha Public Schools said they have 72 nurses. All high school, all middle school, and many elementary school buildings have a nurse.

In some communities the nurses will rotate between schools.

Ralston Public Schools said their nurses have been taking more calls from concerned parents and students. The district has three nurses and seven paraprofessionals. Their nurses will work more closely with the Douglas County Health Department this school year.

Pediatric experts at Children’s continues to meet with nurses and staff and Westside Schools and hope to make it a safe environment as students return.

“It is our goal to protect the kids and make sure school is returned to safely because school is so important for these kids,” Connelly said.

Children’s hopes to expand this pilot program with Westside to other school districts in the future.

