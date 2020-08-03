Advertisement

University of Nebraska at Omaha releases return to campus guide

(KGWN)
By Michael Bell
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The University of Nebraska at Omaha plans to resume in-person classes Aug. 24 and has released its 2020 return to campus guide to help students, faculty, visitors, and staff prepare.

Five groups included 98 members of the UNO community came together to create the guide following recommendations from the CDC, Douglas County Health Department and other university and governmental partners.

Highlights include:

UNO students, faculty, staff, and visitors are expected to follow guidelines for COVID-19 by wearing masks, which will be available through “Mavigation Stations” on campus.

Hand sanitizer stations are also available around campus.

Classes are available both in-person, through remote learning and a mix of both.

An app is available for users to self-screen for symptoms or get more information about the coronavirus.

