Thanks for helping us Stuff the Bus!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A big thank you to everyone who came out to Stuff the Bus last week and those who dropped off their school supply donations in July at area Godfather’s Pizza locations.

Because of your generosity, 21 volunteers had thousands of donated school supply items to sort through Monday at the Completely KIDS building. In total, 68 boxes packed with school supplies will make their way to many of the 7,000 students served annually by Completely KIDS, Boys and Girls Clubs of the Midlands, Kids Can Community Center, Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium, DREAM, Civic Nebraska, St. Luke’s Teen Center, Urban League of Nebraska, and the YMCA of Greater Omaha.

This year, the Stuff the Bus drive collected:

496 book bags donated.

2,200 crayons were donated

3,110 notebooks donated

511 packs of markers donated

347 packs of colored pencils donated

3,328 pens were donated

1,130 Erasers

413 cleaning and sanitizing products

18,200 pencils

200 binders

597 pencil pouches/boxes

$1,279 in funds for the purchase of school supplies

6 News talked with Kenzie Everingham, who will be a second-grader at Westridge Elementary in Elkhorn, about her third year volunteering at the event. Kenzie said volunteering is her favorite way to spend her time.

