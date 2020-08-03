Advertisement

Suspected drunk driver hospitalized after crash on Kennedy Freeway

Omaha Police on the scene of a crash on the Kennedy Freeway.
Omaha Police on the scene of a crash on the Kennedy Freeway.(WOWT)
By Richard Ochoa
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 1:55 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A driver is in the hospital after a single vehicle crash on the JFK Freeway Sunday night, according to the Omaha Police Dept.

Investigators told 6 News that the driver of the vehicle was traveling southbound on Railroad Avenue when the driver lost control, went through a fence and crashed on the Kennedy Freeway in between Q Street and Gilmore Avenue.

Paramedics took the driver to the hospital after he ejected from the vehicle. Police believe the driver might have been intoxicated at the time of the crash.

