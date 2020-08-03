Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Incredibly cool weather to start the day, the week and the month!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The day and the week starts with temps in the 50s! This incredibly pleasant weather is something we get to enjoy for a few days this week. Low dew points mean a very comfortable afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and scattered clouds today.

Monday (WOWT)

This pleasant weather with morning lows in the 50s and afternoon highs in the 70s is expected to continue through Wednesday. Tuesday’s weather looks very similar to the great weather we’ll have today but clouds will increase Wednesday limiting our sunshine and keeping us cooler than average.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

A few rain chances dot the forecast starting Wednesday night and will likely remain low into the weekend. Unfortunately nothing widespread is likely and many of us likely stay dry and see the rainfall deficit grow.

