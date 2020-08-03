Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Incredibly cool weather to start the day, the week and the month!

By Rusty Lord
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The day and the week starts with temps in the 50s! This incredibly pleasant weather is something we get to enjoy for a few days this week. Low dew points mean a very comfortable afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and scattered clouds today.

Monday
Monday(WOWT)

This pleasant weather with morning lows in the 50s and afternoon highs in the 70s is expected to continue through Wednesday. Tuesday’s weather looks very similar to the great weather we’ll have today but clouds will increase Wednesday limiting our sunshine and keeping us cooler than average.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

A few rain chances dot the forecast starting Wednesday night and will likely remain low into the weekend. Unfortunately nothing widespread is likely and many of us likely stay dry and see the rainfall deficit grow.

Latest News

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
A cool if not chilly start to the day and the week is what will greet you out the door this morning.

Forecast

Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Cool night ahead, with a pleasant start to the workweek!

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
Most of us stay dry and very pleasant this evening, with overnight lows dropping down into the 50s! Clouds and winds will gradually decrease. Below-normal temperatures stick with us for the start of the upcoming workweek, with highs in the mid to upper-70s Monday and Tuesday!

Weather

Mallory's Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago
A very nice day with low humidity, partly cloudy skies, and below-normal temps! A spotty shower can't be ruled out this evening, but most stay dry. We'll start Monday in the 50s (!!) with afternoon highs topping out in the upper-70s.

Weather

Mallory's Sunday Morning Forecast

Updated: 22 hours ago
Another nice and cool start to the day. Outside of a spotty PM shower, we're looking at partly cloudy skies today with highs in the upper-70s near 80°! A bit breezy at times with overnight lows dropping into the 50s. More on Daybreak Weekend!

Latest News

Weather

Mallory's Saturday Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:07 PM CDT
Scattered downpours continue to push south this evening, with lightning and even some isolated small hail possible. Storms fizzle out tonight, with lows back in the lower-60s. Partly cloudy and breezy Sunday with highs in the upper-70s near 80°!

Weather

Mallory's Saturday Morning Forecast

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 7:40 AM CDT
Clouds increase today, with an approaching front sparking scattered showers & storms this afternoon. Not everyone will see rain, but anything that does fire up could carry heavy rain and lightning. Highs in the upper-70s likely Sunday through Wednesday!

National

Central Florida preps for hurricane

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT
|
Central Florida preps for hurricane amid coronavirus pandemic.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Fantastic start to August, a few showers Saturday

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
Beautiful summer weather this evening with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. A few storms possible Saturday ahead of more fantastic weather to start off August.

Weather

Fantastic start to August, a few showers Saturday

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:18 PM CDT
Beautiful summer weather this evening with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. A few storms possible Saturday ahead of more fantastic weather to start off August.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - A great start to a comfortable stretch of weather. A little weekend rain too.

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:50 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
Beautiful weather on the way this weekend and a chance of much need rain as well.