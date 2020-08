OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police responded to a residence near 28th and Bristol streets early Monday morning for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, police located a deceased 36-year-old male victim.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656.

