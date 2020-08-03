Advertisement

Omaha-area teachers rally for mask mandate at Memorial Park

(AP)
By Emily Dwire
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha-area educators are being vocal about their desire for a mask mandate in the Metro, saying their classrooms will be safer if one is enforced.

Monday afternoon, a group of educators rallied together at Memorial Park to bring more attention to their demands.

The educators were masked up, socially distant, and many spent the afternoon making signs.

Some signs were directed at Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, who has said he won’t enact a statewide mask mandate.

The group is in favor of a mask mandate in the metro, ideally for both Douglas and Sarpy Counties.

6 News spoke to one of the teachers Monday who says because a mandate won’t come from the state level, educators are turning to local leaders and asking them to take action.

They believe a local mask ordinance will help drive down the rate of COVID-19 in the community and, in turn, make it safer for both teachers and students to return to school.

They say going back into the classrooms now without an ordinance is not putting anyone in a safe or healthy environment.

“The way that we’re headed back to school now is scary for a lot of people, it’s too many people in too small of a space, not all districts are requiring masks when students return,” said teacher Katrina Jacobberger.

Some of the teachers plan to share their concerns with school boards, county boards, and the city council.

As reported last night, there are three Omaha city councilmen co-sponsoring a proposal for a mask ordinance in Omaha - this, after the county’s health director decided not to pursue one, citing possible legal challenges.

