Obama lists Kara Eastman in ‘first wave’ of endorsements

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Former President Barack Obama released his first wave of 2020 endorsements, including an endorsement for the Democratic candidate for Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional district.

Kara Eastman, who is challenging Republican Rep. Don Bacon in November, thanked the former president for his support in a Facebook post of her own.

I have no words...... THANK YOU Mr. President for believing in our people-powered campaign! Posted by Kara Eastman on Monday, August 3, 2020

In his Medium post, which listed several candidates across the country, Obama said: “I’m proud to endorse this diverse and hopeful collection of thoughtful, empathetic, and highly qualified Democrats. Together, these candidates will help us redeem our country’s promise by sticking up for working class people, restoring fairness and opportunity to our system, and fighting for the good of all Americans — not just those at the top. They make me optimistic about our party’s chances in November and about our country’s future long after that. So if you’re in one of their districts or states, make sure you vote for them this fall. And if you can, vote early — by mail or in person.”

I’m proud to endorse this diverse and hopeful collection of thoughtful, empathetic, and highly qualified Democrats.... Posted by Barack Obama on Monday, August 3, 2020

Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse, who is up for re-election this year, responded to Obama’s endorsement of Eastman in a news release, stating: “Kara Eastman’s not even a Barack Obama Democrat. She’s a Bernie Sanders / AOC Democrat. She’s too extreme for Nebraska.”

The sentiments seemed to echo Bacon’s indirect Twitter response to the endorsement. The congressman made a veiled reference to his “opponent,” likening her to a Marxist, in a tweet sent at about the same time news about the endorsement broke. Bacon’s tweet states: “My opponent is trying to convince everyone that her extreme views are actually moderate. #NE02 knows they aren’t. Stripping private insurance away from 180M people, skyrocketing taxes on families and small businesses... bad ideas. Next, will she say Karl Marx was also a moderate?”

My opponent is trying to convince everyone that her extreme views are actually moderate. #NE02 knows they aren't. Stripping private insurance away from 180M people, skyrocketing taxes on families and small businesses... bad ideas. Next, will she say Karl Marx was also a moderate? pic.twitter.com/Q4QjLkdO6E — Don Bacon (@DonJBacon) August 3, 2020

