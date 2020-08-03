Man found dead after Omaha Police respond to shooting call

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was found dead near 28th Avenue and Bristol Street early Monday morning, according to the Omaha Police Dept.

Officers raced to the area around 12:20 a.m. Investigators told 6 News there was also reports of shots fired near 24th and Willis but it’s unclear if that is related to the case.

No information about suspects was made available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.