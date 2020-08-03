Advertisement

Man found dead after Omaha Police respond to shooting call

Omaha Police block off roads near 28th & Bristol for a homicide investigation.
Omaha Police block off roads near 28th & Bristol for a homicide investigation.(WOWT)
By Richard Ochoa
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was found dead near 28th Avenue and Bristol Street early Monday morning, according to the Omaha Police Dept.

Officers raced to the area around 12:20 a.m. Investigators told 6 News there was also reports of shots fired near 24th and Willis but it’s unclear if that is related to the case.

No information about suspects was made available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

