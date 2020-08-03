Advertisement

Maha Festival releases 2021 dates

(WOWT)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Maha Festival will be held in 2021 from Wednesday through Saturday, July 28 to August 1.

According to the release, along with music, food, craft beer, literature, and comedy will all be cornerstones of the festival.

Maha was canceled for this year due to the pandemic concerns. With concerns still possible in 2021, Maha is working hard to make sure the event is safe.

“Making Maha Festival safe and comfortable for all has been a top priority since Day One, and we’re committed to making next year happen without compromising anyone’s safety — that goes for our attendees, staff, performers, and valued volunteers,” said Executive Director Lauren Martin.

