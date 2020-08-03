Advertisement

Family struggles with unemployment as pandemic aide ends

File photo.
File photo.(MGN)
By Tara Campbell
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Millions of American workers sidelined by the pandemic are bracing for another big hit.

The Federal Government’s $600 boost to weekly unemployment payments has come to an end.

For Tracy Sanders, it’s been a lifeline. As a diabetic, she says the extra $600 a week has been paying for her medication.

“Just that alone would cover my monthly meds that I need,” said Sanders.

Sanders says when she lost insurance through her employer the other options out there were too costly.

“And now with no insurance, you have to pay it out of pocket -- so now it’s too the point -- can I even afford it.”

She was furloughed from a travel industry job early on and just found out she won’t be going back.

"I'll focus on trying to find another job, perhaps working from home," said Sanders.

Sanders says she worries about bringing the virus home and exposing her elderly mother.

“And it’s scary you know. People are scared,” said Sanders.

She says she's watched what covid-19 has done to family members who've been infected.

"They can't even go back to work because they're too sick. They're still dragging," said Sanders.

Sanders says she’s disappointed Congress hasn’t agreed on a new COVID relief bill that would extend the additional unemployment benefit.

"It hurts, it really hurts. Because now it's like where do you go from here," said Sanders.

Whatever it takes Sanders says she'll make sure her family is safe even if it means rationing some of that medication.

“Maybe instead of doing 80 units I’ll have to do 20 units just to stretch the insulin you know,” said Sanders.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

