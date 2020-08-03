David’s Evening Forecast - Beautiful August weather continues for Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Absolutely beautiful this afternoon and evening around the metro! Temperatures warmed into the upper 70s, a very comfortable day thanks to a northeast breeze and very low humidity. Highs today nearly 10 degrees below average for early August. Skies will clear out this evening which will allow temperatures to quickly drop thanks to the dry air. We should fall into the middle 60s by 10pm. It may be a bit on the chilly side by late tonight, with lows in the lower 50s in the metro. A few spots in western and northwestern Iowa could dip briefly into the upper 40s!

A little chilly tonight (WOWT)

After a cool start, Tuesday is shaping up to be another fantastic day. Sunny skies in the morning will give way to a few clouds in the afternoon. Temperatures will once again warm into the upper 70s, perhaps near 80 in a few spots. Humidity will remain on the low side, so it will feel very comfortable. Warmer air tries to sneak in on Wednesday, but an increase in clouds will likely keep temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 once again. There is a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm in the early morning, and then again late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The summer warmth definitely makes a return Thursday, with highs climbing into the middle 80s. We warm back to near 90 by Friday, with low to mid 90s likely over the weekend. Humidity will increase as well, but should remain low enough to keep the heat index out of the triple digits. That said, we are looking at an extended period of warmth, with highs between 90 and 94 from Friday through at least Monday or Tuesday of next week.

