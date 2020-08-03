Advertisement

City of Lincoln seeks injunction to close Madsen’s until it complies with DHM

Madsen's Billards
Madsen's Billards(Abbie Petersen)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The City of Lincoln on Monday filed a motion in District Court seeking an injunction to close Madsen’s Bowling & Billiards, 4700 Dudley St., until it is in compliance with the current Directed Health Measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

On Saturday, the business failed to comply with an order by the Health Director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department to close for 24 hours. The order was issued because of numerous violations of the DHM.

The Lincoln Municipal Code authorizes the Health Director to order the closure of any business for the purpose of controlling communicable diseases.

Health Director Pat Lopez said LLCHD has received numerous allegations of DHM violations at Madsen’s. On July 29, LLCHD staff met in person with Madsen’s management and provided the current DHM along with information on how the business could comply.

LLCHD continued to receive additional allegations of DHM violations between July 29 and 31.

The DHM states that the City Attorney “may institute injunctive or other appropriate civil proceedings necessary to obtain compliance or to abate any nuisance resulting from violations of this Order.”

