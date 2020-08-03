Catching up with Marcus Zegarowski

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The last time Creighton fans saw Marcus Zegarowski, he was limping off the court after Creighton won a share of its first ever regular season BIG EAST title.

Zegarowski ended up having surgery to repair his meniscus in his right leg.

WOWT caught up with the Jays’ guard this week.

He says he is 100 percent healthy and ready to go.

After a bittersweet ending to his season, he’s looking forward to getting back on the court with his teammates.

“I just want to get back and try and continue what we were doing and even go further and kind of take the momentum we had from last season into this season,” Zegarowski said.

Zegarowski acknowledged the loss of Ty-Shon Alexander will hurt the Bluejays, but he thinks collectively the team can fill the void on both ends of the floor.

“We’re obviously going to miss him a lot. It was awesome playing with him,” Zegarowski said. “Especially, you know, he was so good on both ends of the floor, but I think a lot of guys will step up their game and step up their opportunity.”

He knows there are still questions about the upcoming season and there could be challenges such as not having a non-conference schedule or playing without fans, but Zegarowski says Creighton can handle any situation that comes there way.

He’s recently been training in Omaha, but returned home this week to continue his workouts.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.