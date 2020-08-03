Bellevue Public Schools meeting discusses students return

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bellevue Public Schools board of education meeting Monday evening discussed the district’s plans to return students to the classroom for both in-person and remote learning.

Superintendent Dr. Jeff Rippe said the district has several plans prepared for students coming back to school -- like having students alternate in-school learning based on their last names.

Sports and activities are planned to be held at the moment but if the COVID-19 pandemic spikes in the number of cases, that could change, Rippe said.

“We know there will be positive cases when we open school,” he said. “The county will decide who will self-quarantine and do contact tracing.”

Any changes in the district’s plans to have students return to school would be announced days in advance, Rippe added.

The district plans to follow the risk dial set by the Sarpy/Cass County Health Department.

As of Monday night, the dial was yellow, meaning a moderate risk of COVID-19 as Sarpy County has seen 2,046 cases in their area with eight deaths.

First to the podium for public comment, Bellevue man Edward Ventura Jr. said he was an enrolled member of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation and spoke about mascots.

“As an American Indian, I plead to you to retire these mascots that represent our district in sports,” he said.

It is not the first time the mascot issue has been brought up.

Schoolboard President Sarah Centineo told Ventura “we are listening,” and thanked him for his presentation.

