Advertisement

Bellevue Public Schools meeting discusses students return

(AP)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bellevue Public Schools board of education meeting Monday evening discussed the district’s plans to return students to the classroom for both in-person and remote learning.

Superintendent Dr. Jeff Rippe said the district has several plans prepared for students coming back to school -- like having students alternate in-school learning based on their last names.

Sports and activities are planned to be held at the moment but if the COVID-19 pandemic spikes in the number of cases, that could change, Rippe said.

“We know there will be positive cases when we open school,” he said. “The county will decide who will self-quarantine and do contact tracing.”

Any changes in the district’s plans to have students return to school would be announced days in advance, Rippe added.

The district plans to follow the risk dial set by the Sarpy/Cass County Health Department.

As of Monday night, the dial was yellow, meaning a moderate risk of COVID-19 as Sarpy County has seen 2,046 cases in their area with eight deaths.

First to the podium for public comment, Bellevue man Edward Ventura Jr. said he was an enrolled member of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation and spoke about mascots.

“As an American Indian, I plead to you to retire these mascots that represent our district in sports,” he said.

It is not the first time the mascot issue has been brought up.

Schoolboard President Sarah Centineo told Ventura “we are listening,” and thanked him for his presentation.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Ricketts talks about why he opposes mask mandates for Nebraskans, says no pressure put on local authorities

Updated: moments ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Days after the Douglas County health director indicated legal hurdles prevented her from calling for a face mask mandate here, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts addressed concerns Monday that pressure was coming from his office.

News

West Omaha property owner upset after contractors cut down his trees

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Mike McKnight
A west Omaha homeowner near 144th and Shirley Streets claims a new neighbor has gone too far. But it’s not your typical property line dispute.

News

'Wrong message to send': Ricketts talks about mask mandate enforcement

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Gov. Pete Ricketts talked about the problems with enforcing a face mask mandate during a news conference Monday morning, Aug. 3, 2020.

News

Ricketts responds to pressure on Lincoln, Omaha over mask mandates

Updated: 1 hours ago
During a news conference Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts talks about why he opposes face mask mandates in Lincoln and Omaha.

Latest News

News

Ricketts explains why he opposes face mask mandates

Updated: 1 hours ago
During a news conference Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Lincoln, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts talks about why he opposes face mask mandates.

News

Omaha Recycling sites continue to overflow

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tara Campbell
One month into Omaha’s new curbside recycle schedule, some people are already getting frustrated.

News

Westside Schools partner with Children’s Hospital for a safe return to school

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cecelia Jenkins
Westside Schools partner with Children’s Hospital for a safe return to school

News

Overflow at Omaha recycling locations

Updated: 2 hours ago
One month into Omaha’s new curbside recycle schedule, some people are already getting frustrated.

News

City of Lincoln seeks injunction to close Madsen’s until it complies with DHM

Updated: 2 hours ago
The City of Lincoln on Monday filed a motion in District Court seeking an injunction to close Madsen’s Bowling & Billiards until it is in compliance with the current Directed Health Measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

National

TVA employees visit the White House in fight for their jobs

Updated: 2 hours ago