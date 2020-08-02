Advertisement

Union Omaha prepares for first home game in club’s history

By Alex McLoon
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s newest soccer team is nearing kick-off for its first home game in club history.

Union Omaha fans are filing in amid new health regulations set by Werner Park to keep them safe.

Fans were excited, despite the intermittent rain at the park Saturday.

“We can obviously watch professional games on TV but it’s actually good to see it in real life,” said Jermaine Birriel, a Union Omaha fan.

“I think the rules are a good idea because that’ll give us time to enjoy the game and be in a safe atmosphere,” said fan Jose Escobedo.

This is a big day for USL League 1. Other divisions like Major League Soccer, baseball and basketball are playing without fans in attendance.

Some of the rules set by Werner Park include wearing a mask until you reach your seat, as well as distancing fans from one another.

Expect these rules for the rest of the seven home matches this season.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

