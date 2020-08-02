Advertisement

Two Pella, Iowa utility workers die after striking buried electrical line

(KGNS)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PELLA, Iowa (AP) - Two workers installing internet cables in Pella, Iowa, died after striking an underground, high-voltage electrical cable.

Pella Police Lt. Paul Haase said the workers died Saturday morning after striking the electrical line.

Haase said residents nearby reported hearing a loud boom at the time.

A third worker for Excel Utility Contractors suffered minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital. The crew was installing internet cables for Pella Fiber.

Haase said 35-year-old Genis Urgell Rueda and 20-year-old Nelson Joani Figueroa died. They were both from Richmond, Virginia.

People who lived near where the electrical line was struck were evacuated for about an hour

Copyright 2020 The Associated press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Sunday Aug. 2 COVID-19 update: 141 new cases in Douglas County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Omaha Public School Board urges city council to adopt mask mandate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Leigh Waldman
Omaha Public Schools' board of education has urged the City Council to adopt a mask mandate.

News

Omaha Police: Man with gun fleeing stop never fired at officers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police said a man who was injured when an officer shot at him after he fled a traffic stop had a gun but never fired it.

News

‘Masks for Many’ aims to get 150,000 masks distributed to those in need

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Ashly Richardson
Seven organizations including the Douglas County Department of Health, Omaha police and fire departments and the First Responders Foundation are teaming up to make masks available to all.

Latest News

News

Union Omaha prepares for first home game in club’s history

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Alex McLoon
Omaha’s newest soccer team is nearing kick-off for its first home game in club history.

News

Head for the Cure 5k goes virtual to support cancer patients, families

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Leigh Waldman
The global pandemic has forced many events to be canceled, but not the Head for the Cure 5k -- because this year they’re going virtual.

News

Head for the Cure 5K goes virtual

Updated: 23 hours ago
The global pandemic has forced many events to be canceled, but not the Head for the Cure 5k -- because this year they’re going virtual.

News

Fans socially distanced at home opener

Updated: 23 hours ago
Union Omaha is nearing kick-off for its first home game in club history.

News

First responders give masks to community

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT
First responders in the Omaha metro gathered Saturday to give out masks to the public as the pandemic continues.

News

UPDATE: City to take legal action against Madsen’s Bowling and Billiards

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 3:01 PM CDT
A Lincoln business owner says he will not back down after being told to close for failure to comply with a Directed Health Measure.