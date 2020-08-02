Sunday Aug. 2 COVID-19 update: 141 new cases in Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

140 new cases in Douglas County

On Sunday, the Douglas County Health Department reported 141 new cases of COVID-19 in the area, bringing the total number of documented cases to 10,473 since the outbreak began in March.

There were no new death certificates received by the department related to COVID-19. The death toll in Douglas County remains at 134.

The total number of new cases for the week ending Aug. 1 was 955 compared to 910 for the previous week. The positivity rate was 11.1 percent for the week compared to 9.4 percent the previous week.

A total of 6,824 people have recovered from the coronavirus.

As of Sunday morning, metro area hospitals had 353 medical and surgical beds available for an occupancy rate of 74 percent.

There were 94 patients with COVID-19 being treated at area hospitals and 31 patients waiting for test results while 19 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

