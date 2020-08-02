Omaha Public School Board urges city council to adopt mask mandate

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s simple - wear a mask.

That’s the message coming from the Omaha Public Schools board of education in a letter to the Omaha City Council.

“The fact of the matter is -- doctors are telling us what to do and there’s no reason that the threat of a lawsuit should stand in the way of a doctor telling us what to do,” said Ben Perlman, OPS board member, lawyer and politician.

“I can tell you, lawyers and politicians have no business making these decisions. They should stay out of it,” he added.

In a written response to Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour not issuing a mask mandate, the OPS board urged the city council to immediately adopt one.

The @OmahaPubSchool Board of Education wrote this letter to the city council urging them to immediately adopt a mask mandate. pic.twitter.com/dCMmv6zOX0 — Leigh Waldman (@LeighWaldman) August 2, 2020

“Some who are opposed to the mask mandate say it is government overreach, but there are a lot of things that are done to protect the health and safety of people and that’s all we’re asking here,” Perlman said.

On Friday, Pour said a legal disagreement is what prevented her from issuing the mandate -- but Perlman says other places haven’t let that stand in their way.

“There has been no lawsuit filed in Lincoln. So how could Douglas County be afraid of a lawsuit if another city in Nebraska has a mask mandate and it’s been an empty threat?” he said.

Perlman says masking is key to ensuring students stay safe while in-person learning this school year.

“Unless the community, and that includes its political leaders, do everything in their power to reduce the spread of this pandemic, it reduces our chance to open up schools,” he said.

While he understands people have their differing opinions when it comes to masks -- Perlman feels people should listen to the experts.

“If doctors were telling us to wear our hats backwards, I’d be telling people to wear their hats backward. They’re telling us to have a mask mandate -- so we should have a mask mandate,” he said.

The board’s letter cited things like traffic laws and the firework ordinance that impose traffic fines when laws are broken.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.