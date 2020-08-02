Advertisement

Omaha Public School Board urges city council to adopt mask mandate

The Omaha Public Schools board of education has urged the Omaha City Council to adopt a mask mandate.
The Omaha Public Schools board of education has urged the Omaha City Council to adopt a mask mandate.(WOWT)
By Leigh Waldman
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s simple - wear a mask.

That’s the message coming from the Omaha Public Schools board of education in a letter to the Omaha City Council.

“The fact of the matter is -- doctors are telling us what to do and there’s no reason that the threat of a lawsuit should stand in the way of a doctor telling us what to do,” said Ben Perlman, OPS board member, lawyer and politician.

“I can tell you, lawyers and politicians have no business making these decisions. They should stay out of it,” he added.

In a written response to Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour not issuing a mask mandate, the OPS board urged the city council to immediately adopt one.

“Some who are opposed to the mask mandate say it is government overreach, but there are a lot of things that are done to protect the health and safety of people and that’s all we’re asking here,” Perlman said.

On Friday, Pour said a legal disagreement is what prevented her from issuing the mandate -- but Perlman says other places haven’t let that stand in their way.

“There has been no lawsuit filed in Lincoln. So how could Douglas County be afraid of a lawsuit if another city in Nebraska has a mask mandate and it’s been an empty threat?” he said.

Perlman says masking is key to ensuring students stay safe while in-person learning this school year.

“Unless the community, and that includes its political leaders, do everything in their power to reduce the spread of this pandemic, it reduces our chance to open up schools,” he said.

While he understands people have their differing opinions when it comes to masks -- Perlman feels people should listen to the experts.

“If doctors were telling us to wear our hats backwards, I’d be telling people to wear their hats backward. They’re telling us to have a mask mandate -- so we should have a mask mandate,” he said.

The board’s letter cited things like traffic laws and the firework ordinance that impose traffic fines when laws are broken.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Sunday Aug. 2 COVID-19 update: 141 new cases in Douglas County

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Omaha Police: Man with gun fleeing stop never fired at officers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police said a man who was injured when an officer shot at him after he fled a traffic stop had a gun but never fired it.

News

‘Masks for Many’ aims to get 150,000 masks distributed to those in need

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Ashly Richardson
Seven organizations including the Douglas County Department of Health, Omaha police and fire departments and the First Responders Foundation are teaming up to make masks available to all.

News

Union Omaha prepares for first home game in club’s history

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Alex McLoon
Omaha’s newest soccer team is nearing kick-off for its first home game in club history.

Latest News

News

Head for the Cure 5k goes virtual to support cancer patients, families

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Leigh Waldman
The global pandemic has forced many events to be canceled, but not the Head for the Cure 5k -- because this year they’re going virtual.

News

Head for the Cure 5K goes virtual

Updated: 21 hours ago
The global pandemic has forced many events to be canceled, but not the Head for the Cure 5k -- because this year they’re going virtual.

News

Fans socially distanced at home opener

Updated: 21 hours ago
Union Omaha is nearing kick-off for its first home game in club history.

News

First responders give masks to community

Updated: 23 hours ago
First responders in the Omaha metro gathered Saturday to give out masks to the public as the pandemic continues.

News

UPDATE: City to take legal action against Madsen’s Bowling and Billiards

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 3:01 PM CDT
A Lincoln business owner says he will not back down after being told to close for failure to comply with a Directed Health Measure.

Coronavirus

Saturday Aug. 1 COVID-19 update: 140 new cases in Douglas County

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 12:39 PM CDT
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.