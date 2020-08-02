Advertisement

Omaha Police: Man with gun fleeing stop never fired at officers

Marcel Turner, 22, was arrested after an officer-involved shooting following a traffic stop on Thursday night, July 30, 2020.
Marcel Turner, 22, was arrested after an officer-involved shooting following a traffic stop on Thursday night, July 30, 2020.(Nickerson, Ofcr Joseph (OPD) | WOWT)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Police said a man who was injured when an officer shot at him after he fled a traffic stop had a gun but never fired it.

Omaha Police said 22-year-old Marcel Turner was shot in the right ear after he refused commands to show his hands while he ran from officers Thursday evening.

The incident happened after an officer stopped a car in north Omaha, and then called for backup to search the car after smelling marijuana.

Police said when the backup officer arrived, Turner, who was a passenger in the car, ran from the scene with his hand tucked close to his abdomen.

