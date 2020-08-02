‘Masks for Many’ aims to get 150,000 masks distributed to those in need

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s no mask mandate in Omaha, but officials are still recommending you cover up when in public.

Now, first responders and other volunteers are making sure masks are available for everyone.

Seven organizations including the Douglas County Department of Health, Omaha police and fire departments and the First Responders Foundation are teaming up to make masks available to all.

A drive thru was set up at Our Lady of Lourdes church near 32nd Avenue and Martha Street for people to get masks for everyone in their family.

The goal is to get 150,000 masks out in the community.

Volunteers will be in different areas throughout Omaha every weekend until they reach their goal.

“There are certain zips codes in the Omaha community that are getting hit a little bit harder than others so we’ve positioned the giveaways for the masks in different parts of the community,” says Jodi Teal, First Responders Foundation.

CHI Health, Medical Reserve Corps and Society of St. Vincent De Paul are also helping in the effort to get masks out in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 locally.

Volunteers will be out again next Saturday at Our Lady Guadalupe Church and St. Benedict the Moor Church.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.