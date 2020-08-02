Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Cool night ahead, with a pleasant start to the workweek!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s been a very nice Sunday! We started off in the upper-50s and lower-60s this morning, with highs just topping out in the upper-70s and lower-80s. Highs near 80° felt quite comfortable thanks to winds coming in from the north, gusting up to 25 mph.

Along with these northerly winds, a few small spotty showers dotted the radar late morning through the afternoon, primarily in western Iowa and NW Missouri. Most of us stay dry and very pleasant this evening, with overnight lows dropping down into the 50s! Clouds and winds will gradually decrease.

Sunday night hour-by-hour forecast (WOWT)

Below-normal temperatures stick with us for the start of the upcoming workweek, with highs in the mid to upper-70s Monday and Tuesday! Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper-50s, so feel free to cut off that A/C and open the windows for some fresh air. Humidity will remain very low for this time of year.

3-Day Forecast (WOWT)

We’ll start to warm back into the mid to upper-80s by the end of the week, with 90s possible at the end of the 10-day forecast. Spotty storm chances return Wednesday through Saturday as well.

