Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Cool night ahead, with a pleasant start to the workweek!

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s been a very nice Sunday! We started off in the upper-50s and lower-60s this morning, with highs just topping out in the upper-70s and lower-80s. Highs near 80° felt quite comfortable thanks to winds coming in from the north, gusting up to 25 mph.

Along with these northerly winds, a few small spotty showers dotted the radar late morning through the afternoon, primarily in western Iowa and NW Missouri. Most of us stay dry and very pleasant this evening, with overnight lows dropping down into the 50s! Clouds and winds will gradually decrease.

Sunday night hour-by-hour forecast
Sunday night hour-by-hour forecast(WOWT)

Below-normal temperatures stick with us for the start of the upcoming workweek, with highs in the mid to upper-70s Monday and Tuesday! Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper-50s, so feel free to cut off that A/C and open the windows for some fresh air. Humidity will remain very low for this time of year.

3-Day Forecast
3-Day Forecast(WOWT)

We’ll start to warm back into the mid to upper-80s by the end of the week, with 90s possible at the end of the 10-day forecast. Spotty storm chances return Wednesday through Saturday as well.

Keep track of the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!

Latest News

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Spotty rain chance with below-average temperatures again Wednesday

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By David Koeller
Temperatures should drop into the upper-50s and lower-60s by early Wednesday morning, with a few isolated showers possible. More clouds will be around throughout the day Wednesday, with highs back in the upper-70s and lower-80s.

Weather

Another beautiful evening

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Another beautiful evening with comfortable temperatures and low humidity. A slight chance for a few showers overnight or early Wednesday.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - More cool & comfortable weather but the heat and humidity returns soon.

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
Cool and comfortable before the humidity returns later this week.

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago
Another cool morning will translate into another beautiful August day!

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Beautiful August weather continues for Tuesday

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
Beautiful weather this evening, and we get at least one more fantastic day before summer heat starts to return.

Latest News

Weather

Beautiful August weather continues for Tuesday

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:24 PM CDT
Beautiful weather this evening, and we get at least one more fantastic day before summer heat starts to return.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Incredibly cool weather to start the day, the week and the month!

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 5:33 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
The day and the week starts with temps in the 50s! This incredibly pleasant weather is something we get to enjoy for a few days this week.

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:50 AM CDT
A cool if not chilly start to the day and the week is what will greet you out the door this morning.

Weather

Mallory's Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT
A very nice day with low humidity, partly cloudy skies, and below-normal temps! A spotty shower can't be ruled out this evening, but most stay dry. We'll start Monday in the 50s (!!) with afternoon highs topping out in the upper-70s.

Weather

Mallory's Sunday Morning Forecast

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 7:06 AM CDT
Another nice and cool start to the day. Outside of a spotty PM shower, we're looking at partly cloudy skies today with highs in the upper-70s near 80°! A bit breezy at times with overnight lows dropping into the 50s. More on Daybreak Weekend!