Jefferson, Mahoney to return for senior seasons

(WOWT)
By Rex Smith
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Damien Jefferson and Denzel Mahoney have both withdrawn from this year’s NBA Draft and will return to Creighton for their senior seasons, the program announced Saturday.

The deadline for a decision was Monday.

Mahoney’s first year on the court ended with him winning BIG EAST 6th Man of the Year.

Jefferson had an excellent year in 2019/20 where he did the dirty work that didn’t always show up in the boxscore.

“I felt like it was the best thing to do, especially with all that is going on with the coronavirus,” said Jefferson on his return. “I think it’s the best decision to withdraw my name and keep my eligibility safe.”

“Both Damien and Denzel went through the draft process, evaluated the info they received, and felt like it was in their best interest to return,” said Creighton head coach Greg McDermott. “It goes without saying that we’re thrilled to have them back. Experience is key in college basketball and we return some guys that played significant roles a season ago. I’m sure they’re hungry to get back on the playing floor.”

