Advertisement

Saturday Aug. 1 COVID-19 update: 140 new cases in Douglas County

(MGN)
(MGN)(WMTV)
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

140 new cases in Douglas County

On Saturday, the Douglas County Health Department reported 140 new cases of COVID-19 in the area, bringing the total number of documented cases to 10,332 since the outbreak began in March.

There were no new death certificates received by the department related to COVID-19. The death toll in Douglas County remains at 134.

A total of 6,824 people have recovered from the coronavirus.

As of Friday night, metro area hospitals had 245 medical and surgical beds available for an occupancy rate of 82 percent.

There were 106 patients with COVID-19 being treated at area hospitals and 34 patients waiting for test results while 12 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Sanford, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
Recent COVID-19 updates
July 31 COVID-19 update
July 30 COVID-19 cases
July 29 COVID-19 update
July 28 COVID-19 update
July 27 COVID-19 update
July 26 COVID-19 update
July 25 COVID-19 update
July 24 COVID-19 update

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Negotiators report progress in COVID-19 aid talks

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By ANTHONY TAYLOR and LISA MASCARO
The White House and its GOP allies appear to be retreating from their opposition to a $600-per-week supplemental unemployment benefit that has propped up both the economy and family budgets but expired Friday.

National

Storm could hinder US virus response; Mexico No. 3 in deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JOHN LEICESTER, ROD McGUIRK and ARNO PEDRAM Associated Press
Hurricane Isaias’ imminent arrival forced the closure of some outdoor testing sites even as Florida reached a new daily high in deaths.

News

Council Bluffs librarian “walking miracle” after recovery from COVID-19

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Sharon Chen
This year, back to school has more meaning than ever for a Council Bluffs school librarian.

Coronavirus

Friday July 31 COVID-19 update: 99 new cases, 6 deaths in Douglas County

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Douglas County Health Director gives update on COVID-19 cases

Updated: 19 hours ago
Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour said during a news conference on Friday that the increased number of deaths reported today should not alarm residents as those deaths could have happened as far back as June. The delay in reporting has to do with the process of verifying those deaths as related to COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Douglas County Health Department backs down from face mask mandate

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
The Douglas County Health Department is conducting a special meeting Friday morning to discuss a face mask mandate.

Coronavirus

Dr. John-Martin Lowe talks about the importance of face masks

Updated: 20 hours ago
The Douglas County Health Department announced Friday there will not be a face mask mandate in Omaha or Douglas County at this time.

Coronavirus

Q&A following DCHD masks mandate announcement

Updated: 20 hours ago
Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour announced Friday morning, July 31, 2020, that she would not be declaring a face mask mandate for Omaha or Douglas County at this time.

Coronavirus

Road trip? Quarantines mess with Americans’ travel plans

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By DAVID SHARP Associated Press
The web of state and local quarantines is growing more tangled by the day: New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have ordered visitors from a whopping 34 states to quarantine for 14 days.

News

Elkhorn Public Schools announces remote-learning option for students

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell
Elkhorn Public Schools announced remote learning will be an option for all students for the upcoming academic term.