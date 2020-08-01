Advertisement

Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Lingering storms Saturday evening

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An approaching cold front increased the chance for scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Not everyone will see rain, but keep in mind there is a chance for heavy downpours and lightning with anything that does fire up. Even small hail can’t be ruled out in stronger storms.

Any lingering scattered showers or storms will fizzle out later this evening, with partly cloudy skies overnight and lows in the lower-60s. Partly cloudy and pleasant conditions are on tap Sunday, with breezy northerly winds keeping highs in the upper-70s near 80°. Winds from the north could gust up to 20 mph.

Hour by hour forecast - Sunday
Hour by hour forecast - Sunday(WOWT)

Below-normal temperatures stick with us for most of next week, with highs in the mid to upper-70s Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday! Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper-50s, so feel free to cut off that A/C and open the windows for some fresh air.

We’ll start to warm up back into the mid to upper-80s by the end of next workweek and into the weekend. Scattered rain chances increase for the second half of the week as well.

Keep track of the radar and the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!

