Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - A mostly dry and very pleasant Sunday in store!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday brought us periods of downpours followed by sunshine, off and on throughout the afternoon and evening. Storms fizzled once the sun set, with mostly clear skies allowing temperatures to drop into the upper-50s and lower-60s by early Sunday morning.

Partly cloudy and pleasant conditions are on tap Sunday, with breezy northerly winds keeping highs in the upper-70s near 80°. Winds from the north could gust up to 20 mph. With temperatures heating up at the surface, and cooler air moving in from the north, a few spotty showers or sprinkles can’t be ruled out during the afternoon and evening hours.

Hour by hour forecast - Sunday (WOWT)

Below-normal temperatures stick with us for most of next week, with highs in the mid to upper-70s Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday! Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper-50s, so feel free to cut off that A/C and open the windows for some fresh air.

We’ll start to warm up back into the mid to upper-80s by the end of next workweek and into the weekend. Scattered rain chances increase for the second half of the week as well.

WOWT First Alert Weather

