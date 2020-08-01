Advertisement

Mallory’s Morning Forecast - Scattered storms possible Saturday afternoon and evening

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s another nice and cool start to the day, with temperatures in the upper-50s and lower-60s Saturday morning. A few isolated showers or sprinkles are possible early, primarily north and northwest of Omaha. An approaching cold front will increase the chance for scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Not everyone will see rain, but keep in mind there is a chance for a heavy downpour and lightning with anything that does fire up. Best coverage looks to be south of I-80.

Any lingering scattered showers or storms will fizzle out later this evening, with partly cloudy skies overnight and lows in the lower-60s. Partly cloudy and pleasant conditions are on tap Sunday, with breezy northerly winds keeping highs in the upper-70s near 80°.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Below-normal temperatures stick with us for most of next week, with highs in the mid to upper-70s Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday! Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper-50s, so feel free to cut off that A/C and open the windows for some fresh air.

We’ll start to warm up back into the mid to upper-80s by the end of next workweek and into the weekend. Scattered rain chances increase at that point as well.

Keep track of the radar and the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!

