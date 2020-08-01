Advertisement

Council Bluffs librarian “walking miracle” after recovery from COVID-19

By Sharon Chen
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - This year, back to school has more meaning than ever for a Council Bluffs school librarian. She nearly died from the coronavirus.

What may be the hardest chapter of Lori Torgerson’s life is closed. As a school librarian -- Lori’s life is stories.

“Next thing I knew, I was hooked up to everything,” she said.

But this story about fighting and beating a deadly disease, she would have never believed it was about her.

“I don’t believe I was in a coma for that long, but everybody tells me differently,” she said.

“When she came to us, she was already very sick,” said Lori Goodman, ICU director at CHI Health Mercy Hospital.

It was back in early June when Lori first got sick, showing signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

She was quickly admitted to the ICU where her condition worsened. In no time she was on a ventilator and put in a medically induced coma.

“Very overwhelming to me, it still makes me cry,” she said.

As Lori was in the hospital fighting for her life, friends and family rallied.

From support through Facebook to Team Lori t-shirts, the Underwood community came together in a big way for her.

Weeks went by and Lori’s diagnosis worsened. Now she was also fighting pneumonia. But after almost a month, signs of hope on June 29 -- her husband’s birthday.

She woke up.

“And when I woke up, he was dancing around. He was like, ‘it’s the best present ever!’” she recalled.

Looking back now, Lori says it was a hard-fought battle, but she knew there would be no other outcome.

“They keep saying I’m a walking miracle, but I wasn’t going to let COVID win, there are reasons to still be alive,” she said.

One of those reasons is among books at school, where she’ll go back to serving as the beloved Mrs. T.

“I’m still trying to get through the thank you cards and the messages from the kids,” she said. Lori has still not completely recovered. She’s still weak and going through occupational and physical therapy to gain her strength back.

She’s hopeful she’ll be able to go back to school in the fall.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Council Bluffs librarian survives COVID-19

Updated: 45 minutes ago
This year, back to school has more meaning than ever for a Council Bluffs school librarian. She nearly died from the coronavirus.

News

COVID-19 cases for Iowa, Nebraska July 31, 2020

Updated: 45 minutes ago
COVID-19 cases for Iowa, Nebraska July 31, 2020 at 10 p.m.

News

Concern over postal service processing ballots

Updated: 45 minutes ago
The White House has expressed concerns over the postal service handling ballots for this year's general election.

Coronavirus

Friday July 31 COVID-19 update: 99 new cases, 6 deaths in Douglas County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Douglas County Health Director gives update on COVID-19 cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour said during a news conference on Friday that the increased number of deaths reported today should not alarm residents as those deaths could have happened as far back as June. The delay in reporting has to do with the process of verifying those deaths as related to COVID-19.

News

Sidney, Iowa veteran restores military graves by hand

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mike McKnight
Forty years ago, Novie White retired from active duty as an Air Force captain, but the 76-year-old gave himself a lifetime mission.

News

Residents worried about recent crime

Updated: 4 hours ago
Four people are dead after violence has plagued the city over the past day.

Coronavirus

Douglas County Health Department backs down from face mask mandate

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
The Douglas County Health Department is conducting a special meeting Friday morning to discuss a face mask mandate.

Coronavirus

Dr. John-Martin Lowe talks about the importance of face masks

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Douglas County Health Department announced Friday there will not be a face mask mandate in Omaha or Douglas County at this time.

Coronavirus

Q&A following DCHD masks mandate announcement

Updated: 4 hours ago
Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour announced Friday morning, July 31, 2020, that she would not be declaring a face mask mandate for Omaha or Douglas County at this time.