Advertisement

Sidney, Iowa veteran restores military graves by hand

By Mike McKnight
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:37 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIDNEY, Iowa (WOWT) - Forty years ago, Novie White retired from active duty as an Air Force captain, but the 76-year-old gave himself a lifetime mission.

“I’m a veteran taking care of my fellow brothers who served honorably,” he said.

Nearly 600 veterans who are buried in the Sidney cemetery have a medallion commemorating the wars in which they fought.

Time has taken its toll on rusting symbols of service, but White has a strategy to have them all stand tall and shine again.

It’s a home concoction of white vinegar and salt. The medallions come out clean after about four hours of soaking.

Wrapping each in tinfoil is White’s not-so-secret solution.

“A cleaning battery activity and I got this off the DIY channel on the internet,” he said.

White has restored medallions honoring veterans from the War of 1812, the Spanish-American War and both World Wars.

He attaches a red painted pipe which warns cemetery mowers where each one stands.

After years in military and public service, White is still hard at work spending long hours restoring the medallions that honor those who fought for their country.

“This medallion and stake are going to stand tall 20 years from now,” he said.

White hopes the mission will live out the man.

“Hopefully when I’m gone, someone else will come out here and continue to take on the task,” he said.

White said he’s restored about 200 medallions so far this year and he’s spent more than 20 hours a week on the project since March.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘Masks for Many’ aims to get 150,000 masks distributed to those in need

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Ashly Richardson
Seven organizations including the Douglas County Department of Health, Omaha police and fire departments and the First Responders Foundation are teaming up to make masks available to all.

News

Union Omaha prepares for first home game in club’s history

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Alex McLoon
Omaha’s newest soccer team is nearing kick-off for its first home game in club history.

News

Head for the Cure 5k goes virtual to support cancer patients, families

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Leigh Waldman
The global pandemic has forced many events to be canceled, but not the Head for the Cure 5k -- because this year they’re going virtual.

News

Head for the Cure 5K goes virtual

Updated: 19 hours ago
The global pandemic has forced many events to be canceled, but not the Head for the Cure 5k -- because this year they’re going virtual.

News

Fans socially distanced at home opener

Updated: 19 hours ago
Union Omaha is nearing kick-off for its first home game in club history.

Latest News

News

First responders give masks to community

Updated: 20 hours ago
First responders in the Omaha metro gathered Saturday to give out masks to the public as the pandemic continues.

News

UPDATE: City to take legal action against Madsen’s Bowling and Billiards

Updated: 22 hours ago
A Lincoln business owner says he will not back down after being told to close for failure to comply with a Directed Health Measure.

Coronavirus

Saturday Aug. 1 COVID-19 update: 140 new cases in Douglas County

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 12:39 PM CDT
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

National

Foreign threats loom ahead of US presidential election

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 12:29 PM CDT
Foreign entities are also aggressively spreading disinformation intended to sow voter confusion heading into the fall.

News

Underwood librarian “walking miracle” after recovery from COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:15 PM CDT
|
By Sharon Chen
This year, back to school has more meaning than ever for a Council Bluffs school librarian.

News

Council Bluffs librarian survives COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
This year, back to school has more meaning than ever for a Council Bluffs school librarian. She nearly died from the coronavirus.